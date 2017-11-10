Ecco a voi il nuovo videoclip degli ANCIENT VVISDOM
, realizzato per la canzone "Light Of Lucifer
".
Il brano è tratto dall'album "33
", pubblicato lo scorso ottobre su etichetta Magic Bullet Records
.
We filmed at one of the most haunted places in Ohio in an auditorium referred to by some as a 'vortex' or 'portal to hell' at the House Of Wills, which is the current location of The New Church Of Satan in Cleveland. Owner, good friend of mine, and Satanic High Priest Eric Freeman allowed us to take part in this ritual and capture the House's energy. 49,000 square feet of decaying beauty, this building is still rich with history as it was an African American Masonic mortuary for many years prior to Eric taking ownership. The house needs many repairs after being abandoned and stripped, so I volunteer my time whenever I am available to help restore this once magnificent historic building. Eric has dedicated his life to the restoration. Ghost tours and paranormal investigations available upon request.