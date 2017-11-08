I CANNABIS CORPSE
saranno in tour in Europa nel corso del 2018 dopo quattro anni di assenza, a supporto del loro ultimo album "Left Hand Pass
".
Ecco le date confermate:Marzo
14 - Köln, Germany - MTC
15 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
16 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Magasin
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
18 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
19 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
20 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka
21 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
22 - Zagreb, Croatia - Industrial Bar
23 - Pordenone, Italy - Live Rock Town
24 - Borgo Priolo, Italy - Dagda Club
25 - Calenzano, Italy - Cycle Club
26 - Zürich, Switzerland - Werk 21
28 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Upload Club
Aprile
3 - London, UK - Underworld
4 - Leeds, UK - Temple of Boom
5 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank
6 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
7 - Glasgow, UK - Lords of the Land Fest