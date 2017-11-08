Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Cannabis Corpse, tour in Europa nel 2018

Immagine I CANNABIS CORPSE saranno in tour in Europa nel corso del 2018 dopo quattro anni di assenza, a supporto del loro ultimo album "Left Hand Pass".

Ecco le date confermate:

Marzo
14 - Köln, Germany - MTC
15 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
16 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Magasin
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
18 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
19 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
20 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka
21 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
22 - Zagreb, Croatia - Industrial Bar
23 - Pordenone, Italy - Live Rock Town
24 - Borgo Priolo, Italy - Dagda Club
25 - Calenzano, Italy - Cycle Club
26 - Zürich, Switzerland - Werk 21
28 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Upload Club
Aprile
3 - London, UK - Underworld
4 - Leeds, UK - Temple of Boom
5 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank
6 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
7 - Glasgow, UK - Lords of the Land Fest


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 08 novembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Nektar
A spoonful of time
18.99 € / CD
Copertina
Ayreon
The human equation
19.99 € / 2-LP
Copertina
Copertina
Die Happy
1000th show live
13.99 € / CD
Ultime notizie
13 ottobre 2017
04 marzo 2017
08 novembre 2017
08 novembre 2017
08 novembre 2017
08 novembre 2017
08 novembre 2017
08 novembre 2017
08 novembre 2017
08 novembre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading