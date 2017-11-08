Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Narnia, disponibile il video ufficiale di "Messengers"


Immagine


La christian band svedese Narnia, dopo la pubblicazione a luglio del nuovo album "Messengers" (Massacre Records), ha reso disponibile online il video ufficiale della titletrack che potete ascoltare nel player di seguito:



Tracklist ed artwork della release qui sotto:

1. Reaching For The Top
2. I Still Believe
3. On The Highest Mountain
4. Thank You
5. One Way To The Promised Land
6. Messengers
7. Who Do You Follow?
8. Moving On
9. Set The World On Fire
10. Living Water (2017 Version) (Digipak Bonus Track)
11. Utvandrarna (Digipak Bonus Track)

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 08 novembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
