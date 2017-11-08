La christian band svedese Narnia
, dopo la pubblicazione a luglio del nuovo album "Messengers
" (Massacre Records
), ha reso disponibile online il video ufficiale della titletrack che potete ascoltare nel player di seguito:
Tracklist ed artwork della release qui sotto:1. Reaching For The Top
2. I Still Believe
3. On The Highest Mountain
4. Thank You
5. One Way To The Promised Land
6. Messengers
7. Who Do You Follow?
8. Moving On
9. Set The World On Fire
10. Living Water (2017 Version) (Digipak Bonus Track)
11. Utvandrarna (Digipak Bonus Track)