Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Damnation Gallery, presenti sulla compilation tributo dedicata ai Necrodeath

Immagine I DAMNATION GALLERY saranno presenti nella compilation dedicata agli storici Necrodeath. La compilation contiene un omaggio di altre realtà alla band.
Si intitolerà “The Cult of Necrodeath” il CD tributo dedicato alla leggendaria blackened thrash metal band ligure.
Gli stessi Necrodeath saranno presenti con una bonus track inedita.
Il CD sarà realizzato da Black Tears label / Cult of Cthulhu, ed è stato registrato con mix e mastering ai MUSICART Studio di Pier Gonella a Rapallo (GE) e l'uscita è prevista per metà novembre 2017.
L’artwork è realizzato da Giorgia Gueglio e la tracklist definitiva sarà la seguente:

DEATH MECHANISM "At the Mountains of Madness"
MALIGNANCE "Mater Tenebrarum"
DAMNATION GALLERY "At the Roots of Evil"
KILLERS LODGE "The Creature"
E-FORCE "Master of Morphine"
FOG "Red as Blood"
BARCHE A TORSIO "A-e Reixi do Ma"
CADALSO "Thanatoid"
HORNHAMMER "The Flag of the Inverted Cross"
PATH OF SORROW "Smell of Blood"
SEPTEM "Process of Violation"
NECROBREATH "Eucharistical Sacrifice"
SCHIZO "Enter my Subconscious"
NECRODEATH "Cult of Shiva" (bonus track)


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 07 novembre 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Helreidh
Fragmenta
13.99 € / CD
Copertina
Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon collie and the infinite sadness
139.99 € / 6-CD & DVD (Ed. Limitata, BoxSet)
Copertina
Blind Guardian
A traveler's guide to space and time
109.99 € / 15-CD (Cofanetto, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Einstein, Albert
Mural
5.99 € / Poster (Verticale, 61 x 91,5 cm)
Ultime notizie
13 ottobre 2017
04 marzo 2017
07 novembre 2017
07 novembre 2017
07 novembre 2017
07 novembre 2017
06 novembre 2017
06 novembre 2017
06 novembre 2017
06 novembre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading