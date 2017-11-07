I DAMNATION GALLERY
saranno presenti nella compilation dedicata agli storici Necrodeath
. La compilation contiene un omaggio di altre realtà alla band.
Si intitolerà “The Cult of Necrodeath
” il CD tributo dedicato alla leggendaria blackened thrash metal band ligure.
Gli stessi Necrodeath
saranno presenti con una bonus track inedita.
Il CD sarà realizzato da Black Tears label / Cult of Cthulhu
, ed è stato registrato con mix e mastering ai MUSICART Studio
di Pier Gonella
a Rapallo (GE) e l'uscita è prevista per metà novembre 2017.
L’artwork è realizzato da Giorgia Gueglio
e la tracklist definitiva sarà la seguente:DEATH MECHANISM "At the Mountains of Madness"
MALIGNANCE "Mater Tenebrarum"
DAMNATION GALLERY "At the Roots of Evil"
KILLERS LODGE "The Creature"
E-FORCE "Master of Morphine"
FOG "Red as Blood"
BARCHE A TORSIO "A-e Reixi do Ma"
CADALSO "Thanatoid"
HORNHAMMER "The Flag of the Inverted Cross"
PATH OF SORROW "Smell of Blood"
SEPTEM "Process of Violation"
NECROBREATH "Eucharistical Sacrifice"
SCHIZO "Enter my Subconscious"
NECRODEATH "Cult of Shiva" (bonus track)