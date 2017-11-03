Sons of Odin - Tribute to the Kings
, è il nuovo progetto che nasce dalle ceneri dei Nightglow
, apprezzatissima tribute band dei Manowar
con alle spalle una miriade di date live e due album fra cui l'ottimo "Orpheus"
Di seguito possiamo leggere l'annuncio ufficiale apparso sulla pagina Facebook
della band.
SIAMO TORNATI!
Abbiamo cambiato il nome per tenere separato il progetto Nightglow dal tributo, ma, alla fine, siamo sempre gli stessi.
Dopo 1 anno, senza suonare le canzoni dei Manowar, ci mancava troppo il palco come tributo, ci mancavano troppo gli amici e i fans dei Kings, ci mancava troppo tutto quel divertimento.
Quindi, eccoci qui… di nuovo!
Non sarà come in passato: non più centinaia di date, non più combattere per avere la possibilità di suonare, non più stress.
Sarà solo per DIVERTIMENTO.
State sintonizzati per le prima 2 date programmate per Gennaio 2018, sarà un macello!
WE ARE BACK!All hail to the Sons Of Odin, all hail to the Kings =T=
We changed the name to keep separate the Nightglow’s project from the tribute, but, at the end, we are always the same.
After 1 year, without playing Manowar’s songs, we missed too much the stage as a tribute, we missed too much our friends and the Kings fans, we missed too much all that fun.
So, here we are… again!
It will not be like in the past: no more a hundred gigs, no more fighting to have a chance to play, no more stress.
It will be only for FUN.
Stay tuned for the first 2 gigs scheduled for January 2018, it will be a blast!