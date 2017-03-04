Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Stryper, dentro Perry Richardson dei Firehouse

Gli STRYPER hanno ufficializzato l'ingresso nella band del bassista dei FIREHOUSE Perry Richardson, che va così a sostituire Tim Gaines.
The first time I met the guys in STRYPER was in 1985, when my first band, MAXX WARRIOR opened for them in Charlotte, North Carolina. From that first meeting, they have always been one of my favorite bands and a huge influence on me personally and musically. To have the honor of becoming a member of STRYPER today is an indescribable experience for me. I am so overwhelmed, I can't put it into words. To be asked to be a member of one of my favorite all-time bands is one of the greatest honors of my career. I'm so looking forward to being a part of this next chapter in STRYPER's legacy. I'm ready to rock the world with my new brothers!



31 ottobre 2017
