Gli svedesi FEARED
pubblicheranno il nuovo album "Svart
" il prossimo 8 dicembre.
Il disco è stato mixato da Mark Lewis
e il suo artwork è stato curato da Sylvain Lucchina
.
L'opera è anticipata dal singolo "The Mare
", il cui videoclip è disponibile di seguito.
Obviously, we're very excited to air our first single from the new album, 'Svart'. It's a dark piece and an instant FEARED classic. So get your necks ready and get into Halloween mode.
Ecco la tracklist:01. När Allt Blir Svart
02. King of the Dead
03. Hate Mantra
04. My Next
05. In I Dimman
06. Your Black Is My White
07. Engines Of Death
08. The Mare
09. Blodspår
I FEARED
sono:Mario Ramos - Vocals
Ola Englund - Guitars
Jocke Skog - Bass
Kevin Talley - Drums