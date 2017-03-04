Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Feared, i dettagli del nuovo album "Svart"

Immagine Gli svedesi FEARED pubblicheranno il nuovo album "Svart" il prossimo 8 dicembre.

Il disco è stato mixato da Mark Lewis e il suo artwork è stato curato da Sylvain Lucchina.

L'opera è anticipata dal singolo "The Mare", il cui videoclip è disponibile di seguito.
Obviously, we're very excited to air our first single from the new album, 'Svart'. It's a dark piece and an instant FEARED classic. So get your necks ready and get into Halloween mode.
Ecco la tracklist:

01. När Allt Blir Svart
02. King of the Dead
03. Hate Mantra
04. My Next
05. In I Dimman
06. Your Black Is My White
07. Engines Of Death
08. The Mare
09. Blodspår

I FEARED sono:
Mario Ramos - Vocals
Ola Englund - Guitars
Jocke Skog - Bass
Kevin Talley - Drums





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 31 ottobre 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
