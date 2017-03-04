I Fogalord
presentano il Lyric Video della canzone "Masters of War
", title-track del nuovo album uscito il 2 Giugno tramite Limb Music
.Masters of War
prosegue la saga iniziata dai Fogalord
nel 2012 con il debut album "A Legend to Believe In
", mettendo in luce tematicamente e musicalmente quello che accade prima della storia del Foglord, a ritroso nel tempo, come seconda parte di una tetralogia di cd legati tra loro.Masters of War01. Il Racconto Della Tempesta
02. Rising Through The Mist Of Time
03. Daughter Of The Morning Light ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ieoo-nVQIG4 )
04. Masters Of War
05. By The Everspring Tree
06. The Storm Of Steel
07. Absence Of Light
08. When The Blizzard Awakes
09. In Everwinter Wait
10. The Gift Of The White Lady
11. The Sword's Willwww.fogalord.comwww.facebook.com/fogalord