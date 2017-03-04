Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Lynch Mob, guarda il video di "Miles Away"


Immagine


Reduci dalla pubblicazione del loro ultimo album "The Brotherhood" (8 settembre - Rat Pak Records), i Lynch Mob hanno reso disponibile online il video ufficiale del brano "Miles Away":



Tracklist ed artwork del disco qui di seguito:

01. Main Offender
02. Mr. Jekyll And Hyde
03. I’ll Take Miami
04. Last Call Lady
05. Where We Started
06. The Forgotten Maiden’s Pearl
07. Until the Sky Comes Down
08. Black Heart Days
09. Black Mountain
10. Dog Town Mystics
11. Miles Away
12. Until I Get My Gold (bonus track)

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 30 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
