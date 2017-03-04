Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Magnum, i dettagli del nuovo album "Lost On The Road To Eternity" e una data in Italia

Immagine Il nuovo album dei MAGNUM si intitolerà "Lost On The Road To Eternity" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 19 gennaio 2018 su etichetta Steamhammer/SPV.

Il disco sarà anticipato dal singolo "Without Love", a cui collabora il cantante Tobias Sammet e segna il debutto in studio con la band del tastierista Rick Benton e del batterista Lee Morris.

L'artwork è stato curato da Rodney Matthews.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

CD 1
01. Peaches And Cream (4:54)
02. Show Me Your Hands (5:45)
03. Storm Baby (6:13)
04. Welcome To The Cosmic Cabaret (8:08)
05. Lost On The Road To Eternity (5:54)
06. Without Love (5:55)
07. Tell Me What You’ve Got to Say (6:27)
08. Ya Wanna Be Someone (5:56)
09. Forbidden Masquerade (5:02)
10. Glory To Ashes (5:35)
11. King Of The World (7:04)
CD 2 (Bonus Live Disc)
01. Sacred Blood – Divine Lies (6:48)
02. Crazy Old Mothers (5:35)
03. Your Dreams Won’t Die (5:56)
04. Twelve Men Wise And Just (6:21)

La band si imbarcherà a gennaio 2018 in un lungo tour europeo e toccherà l'Italia il prossimo 13 aprile 2018, al Legend di Milano.


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 27 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
