Il nuovo album dei MAGNUM
si intitolerà "Lost On The Road To Eternity
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 19 gennaio 2018 su etichetta Steamhammer/SPV
.
Il disco sarà anticipato dal singolo "Without Love
", a cui collabora il cantante Tobias Sammet
e segna il debutto in studio con la band del tastierista Rick Benton
e del batterista Lee Morris
.
L'artwork è stato curato da Rodney Matthews
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:CD 1
01. Peaches And Cream (4:54)
02. Show Me Your Hands (5:45)
03. Storm Baby (6:13)
04. Welcome To The Cosmic Cabaret (8:08)
05. Lost On The Road To Eternity (5:54)
06. Without Love (5:55)
07. Tell Me What You’ve Got to Say (6:27)
08. Ya Wanna Be Someone (5:56)
09. Forbidden Masquerade (5:02)
10. Glory To Ashes (5:35)
11. King Of The World (7:04)
CD 2 (Bonus Live Disc)
01. Sacred Blood – Divine Lies (6:48)
02. Crazy Old Mothers (5:35)
03. Your Dreams Won’t Die (5:56)
04. Twelve Men Wise And Just (6:21)
La band si imbarcherà a gennaio 2018 in un lungo tour europeo e toccherà l'Italia il prossimo 13 aprile 2018, al Legend
di Milano.