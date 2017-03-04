Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Autopsy, i dettagli del nuovo EP "Puncturing The Grotesque"

Immagine Il prossimo 15 dicembre l'etichetta Peaceville pubblicherà il nuovo EP degli AUTOPSY, intitolato "Puncturing The Grotesque".

Il disco sarà disponibile esclusivamente tramite lo store ufficiale dell'etichetta.

Qui a sinistra trovate la copertina dell'opera, realizzata da Dennis Dread, e di seguito trovate la tracklist e lo streaming della title-track:

01. Depths Of Dehumanization
02. Puncturing The Grotesque
03. The Sick Get Sicker
04. Gas Mask Lust
05. Corpses At War
06. Gorecrow
07. Fuck You!!!





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 27 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Urban Classics
Polarfleece Scarf
9.99 € / Sciarpa/Foulard (grigio, 100% poliestere)
Copertina
Hellhammer
Demon entrails
29.99 € / 3-LP (Cofanetto)
Copertina
Copertina
Carcass
Symphonies of sickness
14.99 € / LP (Riedizione)
Ultime notizie
13 ottobre 2017
04 marzo 2017
27 ottobre 2017
27 ottobre 2017
27 ottobre 2017
27 ottobre 2017
27 ottobre 2017
27 ottobre 2017
27 ottobre 2017
27 ottobre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading