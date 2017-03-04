Il prossimo 15 dicembre l'etichetta Peaceville
pubblicherà il nuovo EP degli AUTOPSY
, intitolato "Puncturing The Grotesque
".
Il disco sarà disponibile esclusivamente tramite lo store ufficiale dell'etichetta.
Qui a sinistra trovate la copertina dell'opera, realizzata da Dennis Dread
, e di seguito trovate la tracklist e lo streaming della title-track:01. Depths Of Dehumanization
02. Puncturing The Grotesque
03. The Sick Get Sicker
04. Gas Mask Lust
05. Corpses At War
06. Gorecrow
07. Fuck You!!!