Orphaned Land, i dettagli del nuovo album "Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs"

Immagine Il nuovo album degli ORPHANED LAND si intitolerà "Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 26 gennaio 2018 su etichetta Century Media Records.

Il disco è stato mixato ancora una volta da Jens Bogren e vanta la collaborazione con Steve Hackett, Hansi Kürsch e Tomas Lindberg. L'artwork è stato curato da Valnoir.
We are thrilled and so happy to finally reveal you the great artwork of 'Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs!' Our music has always been a combination of anger, tragedy, protest and joy. We can't wait for you to hear the 13 brand new tracks of this album. As always it will be very eclectic, no song sounds like the other and the whole album is a one big musical journey. We feel that this album takes our feelings to a new level of anger, protest and tragedy. The cover speaks for itself and it was made as tribute to the way governments design their money. Enjoy!
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

1. The Cave
2. We Do Not Resist
3. In Propaganda
4. All Knowing Eye
5. Yedidi
6. Chains Fall To Gravity
7. Like Orpheus
8. Poets Of Prophetic Messianism
9. Left Behind
10. My Brother's Keeper
11. Take My Hand
12. Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War
13. The Manifest - Epilogue


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 26 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
