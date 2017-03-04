Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Audrey Horne, i dettagli del nuovo album "Blackout"

Immagine I norvegesi AUDREY HORNE sono pronti a pubblicare il loro nuovo album "Blackout" il prossimo 12 gennaio su etichetta Napalm Records.
We've been eager to tell you this for quite some time now - we're releasing a new album! Blackout will be unleashed upon the masses in January next year, and truth be told - we're literally brimming with excitement. We can honestly say that this record, yes that's number six, contains some of the most rocking Audrey Horne tunes yet. Needless to say, we can't wait to perform them live for you all. We truly hope you will enjoy Blackout as much as we've enjoyed putting it together. See you all somewhere down the line.
L'artwork del disco è stato curato da Asle Birkeland.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

This Is War
Audrevolution
Blackout
This One
Midnight Man
Light Your Way
California
Satellite
Naysayer
Rose Alley
Juggernaut (Bonus Track)
The End (Bonus Track)


Pubblicata il: 26 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
