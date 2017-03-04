Il prossimo 8 dicembre gli Amon Amarth
pubblicheranno le ristampe in vinile di “Twilight Of The Thunder God”
uscito nel 2008 e “Sutur Rising”
datato 2011, a cura di Metal Blade
.
Ecco in quali versioni saranno disponibili i due album:“Surtur Rising“
180g Black Vinyl
Clear Signal Orange Vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 500)
Brown-Marbled Vinyl (EMP exclusive – ltd. 300)
Flame-Splatter Vinyl (eBay exclusive – ltd. 200)
Clear Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 200)
Orange Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 200)
Clear-Flesh Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 100)“Twilight Of The Thunder God“
180g Black Vinyl
Clear Seablue-Marbled Vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 500)
Olive Green-Marbled Vinyl (EMP exclusive – ltd. 300)
Flame-Splatter Vinyl (eBay exclusive – ltd. 200)
Clear Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 200)
Orange Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 200)
Grey-Brown Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 100)