Amon Amarth, ristampa in arrivo per “Twilight Of The Thunder God” e “Sutur Rising” 

Il prossimo 8 dicembre gli Amon Amarth pubblicheranno le ristampe in vinile di “Twilight Of The Thunder God” uscito nel 2008 e “Sutur Rising” datato 2011, a cura di Metal Blade


Ecco in quali versioni saranno disponibili i due album:

“Surtur Rising“
180g Black Vinyl
Clear Signal Orange Vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 500)
Brown-Marbled Vinyl (EMP exclusive – ltd. 300)
Flame-Splatter Vinyl (eBay exclusive – ltd. 200)
Clear Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 200)
Orange Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 200)
Clear-Flesh Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 100)

“Twilight Of The Thunder God“
180g Black Vinyl
Clear Seablue-Marbled Vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 500)
Olive Green-Marbled Vinyl (EMP exclusive – ltd. 300)
Flame-Splatter Vinyl (eBay exclusive – ltd. 200)
Clear Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 200)
Orange Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 200)
Grey-Brown Vinyl (US exclusive – ltd. 100)

Pubblicata il: 26 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Fabio De Carlo
