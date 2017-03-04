Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Trivium, guarda il video di "Thrown Into The Fire"


Immagine


Direttamente dall'ultima release “The Sin And The Sentence“ datata 20 ottobre (Roadrunner Records), i Trivium hanno reso disponibile online il video ufficiale del brano "Thrown Into The Fire" che potete ascoltare nel player di seguito:



Ricordiamo tracklist ed artwork dell'album:

1. The Sin and the Sentence
2. Beyond Oblivion
3. Other Worlds
4.The Heart from Your Hate
5. Betrayer
6. The Wretchedness Inside
7. Endless Night
8. Sever the Hand
9. Beauty in the Sorrow
10. The Revanchist
11. Thrown into the Fire


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 26 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
