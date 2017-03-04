Direttamente dall'ultima release “The Sin And The Sentence
“ datata 20 ottobre (Roadrunner Records
), i Trivium
hanno reso disponibile online il video ufficiale del brano "Thrown Into The Fire
" che potete ascoltare nel player di seguito:
Ricordiamo tracklist ed artwork dell'album:1. The Sin and the Sentence
2. Beyond Oblivion
3. Other Worlds
4.The Heart from Your Hate
5. Betrayer
6. The Wretchedness Inside
7. Endless Night
8. Sever the Hand
9. Beauty in the Sorrow
10. The Revanchist
11. Thrown into the Fire