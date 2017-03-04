Il bassista di MARILYN MANSON Jeordie White
, meglio noto come Twiggy Ramirez
, è stato accusato di stupro dalla sua ex-compagna Jessicka Addams
.
Quest'oggi il Reverendo ha annunciato il suo licenziamento dalla band:
I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of MARILYN MANSON. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well. This is a sad day.
Lo stesso White ha poi dichiarato quanto segue:
I wish to spend this time with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety. I will be taking a leave of absence from MARILYN MANSON and regrettably will not be performing on the upcoming tour.