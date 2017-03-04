Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Marilyn Manson, licenziato Twiggy Ramirez

Il bassista di MARILYN MANSON Jeordie White, meglio noto come Twiggy Ramirez, è stato accusato di stupro dalla sua ex-compagna Jessicka Addams.

Quest'oggi il Reverendo ha annunciato il suo licenziamento dalla band:
I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of MARILYN MANSON. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well. This is a sad day.
Lo stesso White ha poi dichiarato quanto segue:
I wish to spend this time with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety. I will be taking a leave of absence from MARILYN MANSON and regrettably will not be performing on the upcoming tour.



Pubblicata il: 25 ottobre 2017
