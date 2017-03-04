RAGE "Reign Of Fear" - LIMITED DOUBLE VINYL EDITION - Cover, Tracklist, releasedate: 24th November 2017
Prevista per il 24 Novembre l'uscita della limited edition in doppio vinile di "Reign of Fear", secondo album full length dei RAGE uscito originariamente nel 1986.
I preordini apriranno il 10 Novembre sullo store della Pure Steel records.
The Album will release in a limited Edition of 350 black and 150 blue copies with 11 Bonustracks and Gatefold on double vinyl.
TRACKLIST:
Side A 1. Scared To Death
2. Deciever
3. Reign Of Fear
4. Hand Of Glory
5. Raw Energy
6. Suicide
Side B 7. Echoes Of Evil
8. Chaste Flesh
9. Machinery
10. The Scaffold
Side C 1. Echoes of Evil (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
2. Scared to Death (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
3. Raw Energy (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
4. Tough Like Leather (3rd Demo)
5. Hand of Glory (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
6. Chaste Flesh (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
Side D 7. Suicide (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
8. Reign of Fear (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
9. Stay Wild (3rd Demo)
10. Mirror (3rd Demo)
11. The Scaffold (3rd Demo) Total Playing Time: 96:09 min
LINE-UP: Peter "Peavy" Wagner – vocals, bass, acustic guitars
Jochen Schröder – guitars
Thomas Grüning – guitars
Jörg Michael – drums
Link
www.rage-official.com/
www.facebook.com/RageOfficialBand
www.twitter.com/_rage
www.myspace.com/rage