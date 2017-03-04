Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Rage, esce la limited edition in doppio vinile di "Reign of Fear"

RAGE "Reign Of Fear" - LIMITED DOUBLE VINYL EDITION - Cover, Tracklist, releasedate: 24th November 2017

Prevista per il 24 Novembre l'uscita della limited edition in doppio vinile di "Reign of Fear", secondo album full length dei RAGE uscito originariamente nel 1986.

I preordini apriranno il 10 Novembre sullo store della Pure Steel records.
The Album will release in a limited Edition of 350 black and 150 blue copies with 11 Bonustracks and Gatefold on double vinyl.
TRACKLIST:
Side A
1. Scared To Death
2. Deciever
3. Reign Of Fear
4. Hand Of Glory
5. Raw Energy
6. Suicide
Side B
7. Echoes Of Evil
8. Chaste Flesh
9. Machinery
10. The Scaffold
Side C
1. Echoes of Evil (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
2. Scared to Death (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
3. Raw Energy (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
4. Tough Like Leather (3rd Demo)
5. Hand of Glory (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
6. Chaste Flesh (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
Side D
7. Suicide (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
8. Reign of Fear (Pre-Production Live Rehearsal)
9. Stay Wild (3rd Demo)
10. Mirror (3rd Demo)
11. The Scaffold (3rd Demo)
Total Playing Time: 96:09 min

LINE-UP:
Peter "Peavy" Wagner – vocals, bass, acustic guitars
Jochen Schröder – guitars
Thomas Grüning – guitars
Jörg Michael – drums

Immagine


Link
www.rage-official.com/
www.facebook.com/RageOfficialBand
www.twitter.com/_rage
www.myspace.com/rage

Pubblicata il: 25 ottobre 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
