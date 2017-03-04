Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Mortuary Drape,i dettagli del DVD in uscita "30th Anniversary Concert"

MORTUARY DRAPE – il DVD “Mortuary Drape – 30th Anniversary Concert (1986-2016)” in uscita il 2 novembre 2017 sarà disponibile al concerto del 28 ottobre!

Il 2 novembre i leggendari MORTUARY DRAPE pubblicheranno il DVD dello show del loro 30° anniversario. Il DVD “Mortuary Drape – 30th Anniversary Concert (1986-2016)”, oramai quasi esaurito in pre-ordine, sarà disponibile al banchetto della band sabato 28 ottobre in occasione del concerto al The One di Cassano D’Adda (MI).
Evento Facebook

Recentemente la band ha reso noto un trailer di presentazione dell’esclusivo DVD:



Il concerto si è tenuto ad Alessandria il 12 novembre 2016 e svariati ospiti speciali sono saliti sul palco con la band, come Erik Danielsson (WATAIN), AC Wild (BULLDOZER), Andy “Bull” Panigada (BULLDOZER), Al De Noble (DEATH SS e SECRET SPHERE) e Aphazel (ANCIENT).

Il concerto “Mortuary Drape – 30th Anniversary Concert (1986-2016)” ha una durata di due ore e venti minuti.

Immagine


Il DVD può essere pre-ordinato inviando una mail:
info@mortuary13drape.com

TRACKLIST
INTRO
Primordial
Mortuary Drape
Mother
Crepuscolar Whisper
Atral Bewitchment
Dance of Spirits
Reincarnation
Chain / Medium Mortem
Tregenda
Larve
Zombie
Who Calls Me
Fallen Angel (Bulldozer)
Welcome Death (Bulldozer)
Lithany
Necromancer
Vengeance from Beyond
Obsessed by Necromancy
Necromaniac
Inquisition
Dreadful Discovery
1600 Gnostic Year
Pentagram
Abbot

Pubblicata il: 25 ottobre 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
