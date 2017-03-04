Il 2 novembre i leggendari MORTUARY DRAPE pubblicheranno il DVD dello show del loro 30° anniversario. Il DVD “Mortuary Drape – 30th Anniversary Concert (1986-2016)”, oramai quasi esaurito in pre-ordine, sarà disponibile al banchetto della band sabato 28 ottobre in occasione del concerto al The One di Cassano D’Adda (MI).Recentemente la band ha reso noto un trailer di presentazione dell’esclusivo DVD:Il concerto si è tenuto ad Alessandria il 12 novembre 2016 e svariati ospiti speciali sono saliti sul palco con la band, come Erik Danielsson (WATAIN), AC Wild (BULLDOZER), Andy “Bull” Panigada (BULLDOZER), Al De Noble (DEATH SS e SECRET SPHERE) e Aphazel (ANCIENT).Il concerto “Mortuary Drape – 30th Anniversary Concert (1986-2016)” ha una durata di due ore e venti minuti.Il DVD può essere pre-ordinato inviando una mail:TRACKLIST