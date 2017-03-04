Gli OCEANS OF SLUMBER, progressive metal band di Houston, sono orgogliosi di annunciare la data di pubblicazione del nuovo album "", in arrivo suil 2 marzo 2018.La band ha annunciato due date per la presentazione del disco:2 marzo 2018 - Houston, TX (USA) - White Oak Music Hall3 marzo 2018 - New York, NY (USA) - St. Vitus BarA breve ulteriori dettagli.OCEANS OF SLUMBER online:http://www.oceansofslumber.comhttps://www.facebook.com/oceansofslumberhttps://twitter.com/oceansofslumberhttps://instagram.com/oceansofslumber