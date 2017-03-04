Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Oceans of Slumber, annunciato il nuovo "The Banished Heart"

OCEANS OF SLUMBER - Il nuovo album "The Banished Heart"
Gli OCEANS OF SLUMBER, progressive metal band di Houston, sono orgogliosi di annunciare la data di pubblicazione del nuovo album "The Banished Heart", in arrivo su Century Media Records il 2 marzo 2018.


La band ha annunciato due date per la presentazione del disco:
2 marzo 2018 - Houston, TX (USA) - White Oak Music Hall
3 marzo 2018 - New York, NY (USA) - St. Vitus Bar

A breve ulteriori dettagli.

Cammie Gilbert – Vocals
Anthony Contreras – Guitar
Sean Gary – Guitar
Keegan Kelly – Bass
Dobber Beverly – Drums

Immagine


OCEANS OF SLUMBER online:
http://www.oceansofslumber.com
https://www.facebook.com/oceansofslumber
https://twitter.com/oceansofslumber
https://instagram.com/oceansofslumber

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 24 ottobre 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
