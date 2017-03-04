OCEANS OF SLUMBER - Il nuovo album "The Banished Heart"
Gli OCEANS OF SLUMBER, progressive metal band di Houston, sono orgogliosi di annunciare la data di pubblicazione del nuovo album "The Banished Heart
", in arrivo su Century Media Records
il 2 marzo 2018.
La band ha annunciato due date per la presentazione del disco:
2 marzo 2018 - Houston, TX (USA) - White Oak Music Hall
3 marzo 2018 - New York, NY (USA) - St. Vitus Bar
A breve ulteriori dettagli.Cammie Gilbert – Vocals
Anthony Contreras – Guitar
Sean Gary – Guitar
Keegan Kelly – Bass
Dobber Beverly – Drums
OCEANS OF SLUMBER online:
http://www.oceansofslumber.com
https://www.facebook.com/oceansofslumber
https://twitter.com/oceansofslumber
https://instagram.com/oceansofslumber