Metalite, disponibile il terzo singolo "Purpose of Life"

I melodic metallers svedesi METALITE pubblicheranno il loro debut album "Heroes In Time" il prossimo 27 ottobre su Inner Wound Recordings. "Purpose of Life" è il terzo singolo e qui sotto potete vedere il video.



"Heroes In Time" track listing
01. Afterlife
02. Purpose of Life
03. Nightmare
04. The Hunter
05. Heroes in Time
06. Power of Metal
07. Over and Done
08. The Light of Orion
09. In The Middle of the Night
10. Black Horse Rider
11. The Great Force Within Us

Link to the music video for "Afterlife":
Link to the lyric video for "Nightmare"

Pubblicata il: 24 ottobre 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
