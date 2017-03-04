I blackster tedeschi DARK FORTRESS
pubblicheranno le ristampe restaurate ed estese del loro album di debutto del 2001 "Tales From Eternal Dusk
" e di "Profane Genocidal Creations
" del 2003. Entrambi saranno pubblicati su Century Media Records
il 24 novembre 2017 e saranno disponibili in formato vinile, CD e in digitale. “Tales From Eternal Dusk”:
CD 11. The Arcanum Of The Cursed (1:44)
2. Pilgrim Of The Nightly Spheres (4:13)
3. Twilight (4:33)
4. Apocalypse (3:37)
5. Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Dreaming... (Chapter 1) (4:14)
6. Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Throne Of Sombre Thoughts (Chapter 2) (5:05)
7. Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Captured In Eternity's Eyes (Chapter 3) (4:16)
8. Misanthropic Invocation (5:47)
9. Crimson Tears (6:44)
10. Tales From Eternal Dusk (8:35)
11. Moments Of Mournful Splendour (At The Portal To Infinity) (3:03)
CD 21. Cryptic Winterforest (6:06)
2. Towards Immortality (6:09)
3. Emperor Of The Majestic Nights (5:56)
4. The Mystic Medieval Times (Demo 1996) (5:34) *
5. Eternal War (Demo 1996) (3:05) *
6. Passing The Shadowgates (Demo 1996) (3:27) *
7. Into My Deepest Desire (Demo 1996) (4:57) *
8. Reborn In A Frozen Kingdom (Demo 1996) (6:13) *
Tracce 1-3: 1997 "Towards Immortality" EP recording session.
Tracce 4-8: 1996 "The Rebirth Of The Dark Age" demo
* = bonus tracks incluse solo nelle versioni CD e digitale“Profane Genocidal Creations”1. Introduction (1:48)
2. Defiance Of Death (8:35)
3. Passage To Extinction (9:12)
4. In Morte Aeternitas (9:03)
5. Moribound Be Thy Creation (6:20)
6. Through Ages Of War (6:05)
7. Blood Of The Templars (7:20)
8. Warlord (Face The Angel Of Pestilence) (5:01)
9. Battles Rage In The Infernal Depth (6:50)
10. A Fortress Dark (8:16)
11. I Am The Black Wizards (6:07) / Emperor cover *
12. Eye Of The Greyhound (4:35) / Unanimated cover *
* = bonus tracks incluse solo nelle versioni CD e digitale