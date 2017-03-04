Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Black Tears, pronto l’album tributo ai Necrodeath

Si intitolerà “The Cult of NECRODEATH” il CD tributo dedicato alla leggendaria blackened thrash metal band ligure.
Gli stessi NECRODEATH saranno presenti con una bonus track inedita.
Come anticipato il CD sarà realizzato da Black Tears label/Cult of Cthulhu, con uscita prevista per metà novembre 2017.
Rivelato l’artwork realizzato da Giorgia Gueglio e la tracklist definitiva sarà la seguente:

DEATH MECHANISM “At the Mountains of Madness”
MALIGNANCE “Mater Tenebrarum”
DAMNATION GALLERY “At the Roots of Evil”
KILLERS LODGE “The Creature”
E-FORCE “Master of Morphine”
FOG “Red as Blood”
BARCHE A TORSIO “A-e Reixi do Ma”
CADALSO “Thanatoid”
HORNHAMMER “The Flag of the Inverted Cross”
PATH OF SORROW “Smell of Blood”
SEPTEM “Process of Violation”
NECROBREATH “Eucharistical Sacrifice”
SCHIZO “Enter my Subconscious”
NECRODEATH “Cult of Shiva” (bonus track)

Immagine


Nel frattempo i NECRODEATH hanno annunciato prossimi appuntamenti live per il mese di ottobre:


26 Porto d’Ascoli (al “Flow Live”) /
27 Trento (al “Gasoline”) /
28 a Clusone BG (al “Bar Posta”)
29 a Vercelli (alle “Officine Sonore”)


Ulteriori news e dettagli: https://www.facebook.com/blacktearslabel/

Pubblicata il: 23 ottobre 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
