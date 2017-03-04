Si intitolerà “The Cult of NECRODEATH
” il CD tributo dedicato alla leggendaria blackened thrash metal band ligure.
Gli stessi NECRODEATH
saranno presenti con una bonus track inedita.
Come anticipato il CD sarà realizzato da Black Tears label/Cult of Cthulhu
, con uscita prevista per metà novembre 2017.
Rivelato l’artwork realizzato da Giorgia Gueglio e la tracklist definitiva sarà la seguente:DEATH MECHANISM “At the Mountains of Madness”
MALIGNANCE “Mater Tenebrarum”
DAMNATION GALLERY “At the Roots of Evil”
KILLERS LODGE “The Creature”
E-FORCE “Master of Morphine”
FOG “Red as Blood”
BARCHE A TORSIO “A-e Reixi do Ma”
CADALSO “Thanatoid”
HORNHAMMER “The Flag of the Inverted Cross”
PATH OF SORROW “Smell of Blood”
SEPTEM “Process of Violation”
NECROBREATH “Eucharistical Sacrifice”
SCHIZO “Enter my Subconscious”
NECRODEATH “Cult of Shiva” (bonus track)
Nel frattempo i NECRODEATH
hanno annunciato prossimi appuntamenti live per il mese di ottobre: 26 Porto d’Ascoli (al “Flow Live”) /
27 Trento (al “Gasoline”) /
28 a Clusone BG (al “Bar Posta”)
29 a Vercelli (alle “Officine Sonore”)
Ulteriori news e dettagli: https://www.facebook.com/blacktearslabel/