Scorpions, i dettagli di "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads"

Immagine Ecco a voi copertina e tracklist della nuova raccolta degli SCORPIONS, intitolata "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads".

Il disco sarà pubblicato il prossimo 24 novembre su etichetta Sony Music.

01. Born To Touch Your Feelings (“MTV Unplugged” Studio Edit)
02. Still Loving You (“Comeblack” Version)
03. Wind Of Change (“Comeblack” Version)
04. Always Somewhere (2015 Remaster)
05. Send Me An Angel (New Acoustic Version 2017)
06. Holiday (2015 Remaster)
07. Eye Of The Storm (Radio Edit)
08. When The Smoke Is Going Down (2015 Remaster)
09. Lonely Nights
10. Gypsy Life
11. House Of Cards (Single Edit)
12. The Best Is Yet To Come
13. When You Came Into My Life (“MTV Unplugged” Studio Edit)
14. Lady Starlight (2015 Remaster)
15. Follow Your Heart (New Full-Band Version 2017)
16. Melrose Avenue (New Song)
17. Always Be With You (New Song)





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 23 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
