Almanac, video dal vivo di "Children Of The Sacred Path"

La nuova band dell'ex Rage Victor Smolski, in vista della pubblicazione di »Kingslayer« in uscita il prossimo 24 Novembre su Nuclear Blast, ha pubblicato questo estratto dal vivo di "Children Of The Sacred Path" che sarà inclusa nel DVD bonus allegato alla prima limited edition.

ALMANAC




»Kingslayer« - Track Listing:
CD
01. Regicide
02. Children Of The Sacred Path
03. Guilty As Charged
04. Hail To The King
05. Losing My Mind
06. Kingslayer
07. Kingdom Of The Blind
08. Headstrong
09. Last Farewell
10. Red Flag

Bonus-DVD
Video clips:
01. Losing My Mind
02. Self-Blinded Eyes
03. Self-Blinded Eyes (Making Of)

Live at “Masters of Rock 2017”:
04. Self-Blinded Eyes
05. No More Shadows
06. Children Of The Sacred Path

Live at “Aria Fest”:
07. Medley

Documentation:
08. Studio report “Kingslayer”

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 23 ottobre 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
