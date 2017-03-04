Michael Kiske Health Issues!



With regret we have to announce that Michael Kiske has voice problems, caused by our tiring travel schedule.

He gave his best during the first two shows in Mexico, but after consulting a doctor he was told his voice needs to rest.



We thought about cancelling tomorrow´s show in San Jose, Costa Rica, but HELLOWEEN and especially Michael don´t want to let the fans down. We know that many of you have anticipated this for a long time and made many sacrifices to attend our show!

Having this in mind, we decided to strip down the setlist so we can continue the tour.

Michael is eager to perform for the fans in San Jose, but unfortunately his participation will depend on tomorrows medical advice.



Thank you for your understanding!

Che qualcosa non andasse esattamente bene ce lo aspettavamo, bastava vedere i video che sono circolati oggi in rete per rendersi conto che le accuse di playback da parte dipotessero non essere così folli.Puntuale stasera è arrivato il comunicato ufficiale dalla pagina FB degliA causa dei serrati impegni e dei conseguenti viaggi, il dottore ha imposto un periodo di riposo all'ex biondocrinito tedesco.Dopo una consultazione interna, invece che annullare la data di domani a San Jose, in Costarica, gli Helloween hanno deciso di allestire una setlist meno gravosa per lui, con immaginiamo somma gioia di chi attendeva da mesi (anni) un evento del genere.