Hoobastank, contratto con la Napalm Records

Gli HOOBASTANK hanno annunciato di aver firmato un nuovo contratto discografico con l'etichetta Napalm Records.

Nel corso del prossimo anno la band pubblicherà il proprio nuovo album, prodotto da Matt Wallace.
We're extremely thrilled about signing with Napalm Records and honored to be joining their roster of talented artists.

For our sixth full-length album, we finally got to work with producer Matt Wallace (FAITH NO MORE, MAROON 5). We had been wanting to work with him for years and finally the timing was right.

The writing and recording process was everything we could have hoped for. Matt challenged us and brought out different aspects of what we love about making music.

We're excited for our fans to hear it and to make some new fans along the way.



Pubblicata il: 20 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
