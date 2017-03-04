L'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
pubblicherà il prossimo 1 dicembre il nuovo album dei PRETTY BOY FLOYD
, intitolato "Public Enemies
".
Il brano è anticipato dal singolo "Girls All Over The World
", in streaming nel player di seguito.
Staying loyal to our 1980s roots, 'Public Enemies' is a true follow-up to the classic 'Leather Boyz With Electric Toyz'.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. S.A.T.A.
02. Feel The Heat
03. High School Queen
04. Girls All Over The World
05. American Dream
06. We Can't Bring Back Yesterday
07. We Got The Power
08. Do Ya Wanna Rock
09. Run For Your Life
10. Shock The World
11. Paint It On
12. 7 Minutes In Heaven
13. Star Chaser
14. So Young So Bad