Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Pretty Boy Floyd, i dettagli del nuovo album "Public Enemies"

Immagine L'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl pubblicherà il prossimo 1 dicembre il nuovo album dei PRETTY BOY FLOYD, intitolato "Public Enemies".

Il brano è anticipato dal singolo "Girls All Over The World", in streaming nel player di seguito.
Staying loyal to our 1980s roots, 'Public Enemies' is a true follow-up to the classic 'Leather Boyz With Electric Toyz'.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. S.A.T.A.
02. Feel The Heat
03. High School Queen
04. Girls All Over The World
05. American Dream
06. We Can't Bring Back Yesterday
07. We Got The Power
08. Do Ya Wanna Rock
09. Run For Your Life
10. Shock The World
11. Paint It On
12. 7 Minutes In Heaven
13. Star Chaser
14. So Young So Bad


Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 19 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Trouble
The skull
14.99 € / CD (Ristampa)
Copertina
Frei.Wild
Unendliches Leben
3.99 € / MAXI-CD (2 tracce)
Copertina
Led Zeppelin
Celebration day
17.99 € / 2-CD (Digipak)
Ultime notizie
13 ottobre 2017
13 ottobre 2017
04 marzo 2017
19 ottobre 2017
19 ottobre 2017
19 ottobre 2017
19 ottobre 2017
19 ottobre 2017
19 ottobre 2017
19 ottobre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading