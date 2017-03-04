Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Madball, si separano dal chitarrista Brian "Mitts" Daniels

I MADBALL hanno annunciato la separazione dal chitarrista Brian "Mitts" Daniels dopo 16 anni insieme.
We want to thank Mitts for all his years of service — for his loyalty, passion and stellar guitar playing. He shared the stage with us for sixteen years, which is longer than any other guitarist. We shared some very special moments together in those years, both on and off stage. We had many good times, sad times, bad and funny moments, as is the case with family. He will go into our own personal 'hall of fame' of class acts that have been part of the MADBALL family.



Pubblicata il: 19 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
