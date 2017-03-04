Tutti e quattro i membri della band polacca DECAPITATED
sono stati ufficialmente accusati di stupro dopo la denuncia da parte di una donna e l'arresto dello scorso mese di settembre. L'accusa va a sommarsi a quella di rapimento in primo grado.
I quattro membri sono accusati differentemente: Rafal Piotrowski
e Waclaw Kieltyka
sono accusati di rapimento e stupro di secondo grado, Michal Lysejko
e Hubert Wiecek
di rapimento e stupro di terzo grado.
Di seguito il comunicato ufficiale del gruppo:
We'd like to emphasize; the Spokane Police Department has pressed charges as procedural formality, without doing so, they would be forced to release band. This is not a conviction or any indication of guilt or innocence.
Once again, we ask that everyone wait for each party's case to be presented and await the court's decision. With that said, whilst cases are being prepared on both sides, some facts are indisputable at this point — that the original officer who took the complaint from the accuser stated, 'I do not have probable cause that a rape occurred,' and it's taken a full thirty days to file charges, which is right up against the point at which the defendants would legally have had to be released.
The band firmly refutes the allegations and are confident that once the facts and evidence have been seen and heard, they will be released and able to return home.
Individuals who were present on the night in question with information about the case are asked to reach out to the defense lawyer, Steve Graham of Spokane, Washington.