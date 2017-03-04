Per celebrare l'uscita nei cinema di "Blade Runner 2049
", i DISSONA
hanno pubblicato in streaming la cover di "One More Kiss, Dear
" dei VANGELIS
, contenuta nella colonna sonora del primo capitolo del 1982 "Blade Runner
".
It is clear that Dissona draws inspiration from a vast number of sources, though one we are particularly partial to would undoubtedly be science fiction. Producing themes, concepts, and moods like no other media genre, it has inspired us to create atmospheres throughout our discography and will continue to do so with our most current musical endeavor. Blade Runner is one of the best entries in the world of science fiction and, with the release of the new film, we found it appropriate to do this homage to a classic piece from the original.