Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Dissona, ascolta la loro versiond di "One More Kiss, Dear"

Per celebrare l'uscita nei cinema di "Blade Runner 2049", i DISSONA hanno pubblicato in streaming la cover di "One More Kiss, Dear" dei VANGELIS, contenuta nella colonna sonora del primo capitolo del 1982 "Blade Runner".
It is clear that Dissona draws inspiration from a vast number of sources, though one we are particularly partial to would undoubtedly be science fiction. Producing themes, concepts, and moods like no other media genre, it has inspired us to create atmospheres throughout our discography and will continue to do so with our most current musical endeavor. Blade Runner is one of the best entries in the world of science fiction and, with the release of the new film, we found it appropriate to do this homage to a classic piece from the original.






Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 12 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Green Day
On A Slant
19.99 € / T-Shirt (giallo, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Doro
Machine II machine
14.99 € / CD (Riedizione)
Copertina
Eskimo Callboy
Polar Bear
17.99 € / T-Shirt (nero, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Ruins
Place of no pity
14.99 € / CD
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
12 ottobre 2017
12 ottobre 2017
12 ottobre 2017
12 ottobre 2017
12 ottobre 2017
12 ottobre 2017
12 ottobre 2017
12 ottobre 2017
12 ottobre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading