I rockers TNT
si sono separati, ancora una volta, dal cantante Tony Harnell
dopo meno di un anno dal suo rientro nella band.
La band è al momento al lavoro su un nuovo album, previsto per il 2018 su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
.
After a thirty-five-year career... with a few scattered breaks and temporary lineup changes in that time, it is with a heavy heart that the remaining original members of Norwegian rockers TNT have made the decision to move on in separate musical directions.
The band's management team expressed how extremely difficult this decision was for the band... 'There is no easy way to break up a family.'
Being together for so long... even though separated by an ocean, they became brothers. Ronni, Tony and Diesel wish nothing but the best for each other and will always be there for each other... although not musically.
TNT will continue with a new vocalist and new release through Frontiers Records, to be announced very soon. The band will then commence international touring in early 2018 in support of the new release.
Tony will immediately start work on a new STARBREAKER album, its third, also through Frontiers Records. A solo release is also in the works. Tony will start touring worldwide early in the New Year, with STARBREAKER shows planned after a solo tour.
You will all be hearing great music from them again very soon!