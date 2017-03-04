Il bassista dei KORN Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu
pubblicherà il suo album solista jazz fusion "Bassically
" il prossimo 17 novembre. Trovate i preordini a questo indirizzo
.
Il disco è composto da 17 canzoni ed è stato prodotto da Anthony "Q" Quiles
e mixato da Chris Collier
. L'opera vanta la collaborazione di Ray Luzier
, Brian "Head" Welch
e Jonathan Davis
.
This is a bass album that encompasses the last nine years of my life on the road recording with a variety of special and unique basses. This project features recordings of mine from dressing rooms, tour buses, hotel rooms and other unique locations playing on basses just as obscure as the locations. It's a blend of funk, fusion, and rock. I can't wait to share it with you.
Ecco la tracklist:01. Bass O Rama
02. Charlie Brown
03. Step Right Up
04. Buck of Funk
05. Basque K Cinco
06. 15 String Exodus
07. JD Fresh
08. Zibba Zibop
09. Check This Out
10. Bass Invaders
11. I Wuv Bass Mon
12. 5 String Graffiti
13. Dance Your Bass Off
14. Give Me 5
15. You Can Do It
16. Mr. Bassmen
17. Bass Age