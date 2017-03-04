I DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA
hanno svelato copertina e tracklist del loro nuovo album "Pacifisticuffs
", che sarà pubblicato a breve su etichetta Spinefarm Universal
. La data di pubblicazione sarà ufficializzata la prossima settimana.1 Knucklehugs Arm Yourself With Love
2 The Age Of Vulture Culture
3 Superhero Jagganath
4 Vision Of The Purblind
5 Lady Clandestine Chainbreaker
6 Jigsaw Hustle
7 Pulse Of The Incipient
8 Ode To The Innocent
9 Interruption
10 Cul-de-sac Semantics
11 Karma Bonfire
12 Climbing The Eyewall
13 Porch Of Perception
Il disco sarà il primo con la nuova cantante Kristin Evegard
, sostituta di Annlouice Loegdlund
.
We've heard that patience is a virtue... but finally ladies and gentlemen we're getting there! We'd like to thank you guys for sticking with us during these 5 years of waiting! The label is finishing up the press release and we will be able to share the release schedule with you next week. There will be singles, pre-orders, swing, doom-country, choirs, three goats, lounge music featuring a slappin' bass, lovely strings and horns and the whole kalamazoo!