Diablo Swing Orchestra, copertina e tracklist di "Pacifisticuffs"

Immagine I DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA hanno svelato copertina e tracklist del loro nuovo album "Pacifisticuffs", che sarà pubblicato a breve su etichetta Spinefarm Universal. La data di pubblicazione sarà ufficializzata la prossima settimana.

1 Knucklehugs Arm Yourself With Love
2 The Age Of Vulture Culture
3 Superhero Jagganath
4 Vision Of The Purblind
5 Lady Clandestine Chainbreaker
6 Jigsaw Hustle
7 Pulse Of The Incipient
8 Ode To The Innocent
9 Interruption
10 Cul-de-sac Semantics
11 Karma Bonfire
12 Climbing The Eyewall
13 Porch Of Perception

Il disco sarà il primo con la nuova cantante Kristin Evegard, sostituta di Annlouice Loegdlund.
We've heard that patience is a virtue... but finally ladies and gentlemen we're getting there! We'd like to thank you guys for sticking with us during these 5 years of waiting! The label is finishing up the press release and we will be able to share the release schedule with you next week. There will be singles, pre-orders, swing, doom-country, choirs, three goats, lounge music featuring a slappin' bass, lovely strings and horns and the whole kalamazoo!



Immagine

Pubblicata il: 09 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
