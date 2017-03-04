Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

The Black Dahlia Murder, disponibile online il video di "Nightbringers"


Immagine


Come annunciato da tempo dalla stessa band, il prossimo album dei The Black Dahlia Murder sarà rilasciato il prossimo 6 ottobre via Metal Blade Records, e si chiamerà "Nightbringers".
Il video ufficiale del brano “Kings Of The Nightworld” è stato quindi pubblicato come gustoso antipasto sul full length:



Di seguito tracklist ed artwork della release:

01. Widowmaker
02. Of God And Serpent, Of Spectre And Snake
03. Matriarch
04. Nightbringers
05. Jars
06. Kings Of The Nightworld
07. Catacomb Hecatomb
08. As Good As Dead
09. The Lonely Deceased

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 05 ottobre 2017
