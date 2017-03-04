I LIV SIN
, la nuova band guidata dall'ex-cantante dei SISTER SIN Liv "Sin" Jagrell
, hanno pubblicato il nuovo singolo "King Of The Damned
" tramite Bandcamp
.
Il brano è un invito al pubblico a fare qualcosa per evitare l'estinzione di alcune specie animali in tutto il mondo e sarà promosso lavorando a stretto contatto con l'associazione svedese Djurens Rätt
.
Il brano si ispira alla fotografia Cecil The Lion
scattata da Nick Brandt
ed esposta durante la mostra "Inherit The Dust
".
This is extremely depressing and not flattering for mankind. Unfortunately, this is the way we are heading if we do nothing. Remember 'Lion King'? Well, soon there is not going to be any 'King Of The Jungle' left. The few lions left will become the 'King Of The Damned' instead.