'Nuclear Alchemy' is the sound of an eager beast let loose from its cage at last. A song of violent fire, impending doom and of necks cracking in ecstacy. A dissolving injection of power and force into the coagulated veins of black metal and a first glimpse into the abyss that shall be opened in the beginning of 2018. Meanwhile, stand by for conflagration.

Gli svedesipubblicheranno il loro nuovo singolo "" il prossimo 31 ottobre.Il disco conterrà come B-side la cover del brano "" deie sarà pubblicato in due edizioni in tiratura limitata a 1000 copie ciascuna.Il nuovo album della band sarà pubblicato il prossimo 5 gennaio 2018.