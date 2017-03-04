Gli svedesi WATAIN
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo singolo "Nuclear Alchemy
" il prossimo 31 ottobre.
'Nuclear Alchemy' is the sound of an eager beast let loose from its cage at last. A song of violent fire, impending doom and of necks cracking in ecstacy. A dissolving injection of power and force into the coagulated veins of black metal and a first glimpse into the abyss that shall be opened in the beginning of 2018. Meanwhile, stand by for conflagration.
Il disco conterrà come B-side la cover del brano "Beyond
" dei TORMENTOR
e sarà pubblicato in due edizioni in tiratura limitata a 1000 copie ciascuna.
Il nuovo album della band sarà pubblicato il prossimo 5 gennaio 2018.