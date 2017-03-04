Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Watain, i dettagli del nuovo singolo "Nuclear Alchemy"

Immagine Gli svedesi WATAIN pubblicheranno il loro nuovo singolo "Nuclear Alchemy" il prossimo 31 ottobre.
'Nuclear Alchemy' is the sound of an eager beast let loose from its cage at last. A song of violent fire, impending doom and of necks cracking in ecstacy. A dissolving injection of power and force into the coagulated veins of black metal and a first glimpse into the abyss that shall be opened in the beginning of 2018. Meanwhile, stand by for conflagration.
Il disco conterrà come B-side la cover del brano "Beyond" dei TORMENTOR e sarà pubblicato in due edizioni in tiratura limitata a 1000 copie ciascuna.

Il nuovo album della band sarà pubblicato il prossimo 5 gennaio 2018.


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 03 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
