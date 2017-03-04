La leggenda del rock Tom Petty
è deceduto nella giornata di lunedì a causa di un arresto cardiaco mentre si trovava a Los Angeles, come confermato dal manager dell'artista.
On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.