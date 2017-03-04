Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

La leggenda del rock Tom Petty è deceduto nella giornata di lunedì a causa di un arresto cardiaco mentre si trovava a Los Angeles, come confermato dal manager dell'artista.
On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.



Avatar Inserito il 03 ottobre 2017 alle 14:13

Un artista incredibilmente ignorato in Italia, mentre negli USA riempiva palazzetti.
Autore di GRANDI dischi come "Hard Promises", "Damn the Torpedos", "Let Me Up (I've Enogh)", "Full Moon Fever", "Into The Great Wide Open", "Wild...

Pubblicata il: 03 ottobre 2017
Matteo 'Teone' Comi
