Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Black Label Society, i dettagli del nuovo album "Grimmest Hits"

Immagine Il decimo album in studio dei BLACK LABEL SOCIETY si intitolerà "Grimmest Hits" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 19 gennaio 2018 su etichetta Entertainment One (eOne).

Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Room Of Nightmares", il cui videoclip diretto da Justin Reich è disponibile nel player di seguito.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Trampled Down Below
02. Seasons Of Falter
03. The Betrayal
04. All That Once Shined
05. The Only Words
06. Room Of Nightmares
07. A Love Unreal
08. Disbelief
09. The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away
10. Illusions Of Peace
11. Bury Your Sorrow
12. Nothing Left To Say





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 03 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Merciful Nuns
Goetia IV
12.99 € / CD
Copertina
Looney Tunes
Tweety - 80's Style
17.99 € / Top donna (grigio, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Sacred Reich
Ignorance
14.99 € / LP (Vinile colorato, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Awaken
Awaken
15.99 € / CD
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
03 ottobre 2017
03 ottobre 2017
03 ottobre 2017
03 ottobre 2017
03 ottobre 2017
03 ottobre 2017
03 ottobre 2017
03 ottobre 2017
02 ottobre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading