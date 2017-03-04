Il decimo album in studio dei BLACK LABEL SOCIETY
si intitolerà "Grimmest Hits
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 19 gennaio 2018 su etichetta Entertainment One (eOne)
.
Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Room Of Nightmares
", il cui videoclip diretto da Justin Reich
è disponibile nel player di seguito.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Trampled Down Below
02. Seasons Of Falter
03. The Betrayal
04. All That Once Shined
05. The Only Words
06. Room Of Nightmares
07. A Love Unreal
08. Disbelief
09. The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away
10. Illusions Of Peace
11. Bury Your Sorrow
12. Nothing Left To Say