I CYHRA
, la nuova band dell'ex-cantante degli AMARANHE Jake E.
e degli ex-IN FLAMES Jesper Stromblad
e Peter Iwers
, hanno oggi ufficializzato l'ingresso nella band del chitarrista degli SHINING Euge Valovirta
.
We're thrilled to inform that Finnish guitarist Euge Valovirta will be joining CYHRA as our fifth member!
Euge has already contributed to our forthcoming new album, 'Letters To Myself', by playing twin guitars and solos, and he'll be shredding with us live as well.
During rehearsals, it became obvious that we would need two guitars to reproduce the songs in a live setting, so we decided to ask our good friend and amazing guitarist Euge Valovirta to join CYHRA. Euge had already done a killer job on the album and we can't wait to share the stages of the world with him.