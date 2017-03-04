Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Cyhra, dentro il chitarrista degli Shining Euge Valovirta

I CYHRA, la nuova band dell'ex-cantante degli AMARANHE Jake E. e degli ex-IN FLAMES Jesper Stromblad e Peter Iwers, hanno oggi ufficializzato l'ingresso nella band del chitarrista degli SHINING Euge Valovirta.
We're thrilled to inform that Finnish guitarist Euge Valovirta will be joining CYHRA as our fifth member!

Euge has already contributed to our forthcoming new album, 'Letters To Myself', by playing twin guitars and solos, and he'll be shredding with us live as well.

During rehearsals, it became obvious that we would need two guitars to reproduce the songs in a live setting, so we decided to ask our good friend and amazing guitarist Euge Valovirta to join CYHRA. Euge had already done a killer job on the album and we can't wait to share the stages of the world with him.



Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 02 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Big Round Steel Chain
24.99 € / Collana (acciaio inossidabile)
Copertina
Blind Guardian
A traveler's guide to space and time
109.99 € / 15-CD (Cofanetto, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Paradise Lost
In requiem
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
02 ottobre 2017
02 ottobre 2017
02 ottobre 2017
02 ottobre 2017
02 ottobre 2017
02 ottobre 2017
02 ottobre 2017
02 ottobre 2017
02 ottobre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading