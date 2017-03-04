La band statunitense L.A.Guns
, con nuovamente nelle proprie fila Tracii Guns
e Phil Lewis
, ha reso disponibile online il brano "Baby Gotta Fever
".
Tale canzone è un estratto dal loro nuovo lavoro in uscita il prossimo 13 ottobre via Frontiers Music Srl
ed intitolato "The Missing Peace
":
Di seguito tracklist ed artwork:01. It’s All The Same To Me
02. Speed
03. A Drop Of Bleach
04. Sticky Fingers
05. Christine
06. Baby Gotta Fever
07. Kill It Or Die
08. Don’t Bring A Knife To A Gunfight
09. The Flood’s The Fault Of The Rain
10. The Devil Made Me Do It
11. The Missing Peace
12. Gave It All Away