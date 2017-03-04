Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

L.A.Guns, pubblicato il video di "Baby gotta fever"


Immagine


La band statunitense L.A.Guns, con nuovamente nelle proprie fila Tracii Guns e Phil Lewis, ha reso disponibile online il brano "Baby Gotta Fever".
Tale canzone è un estratto dal loro nuovo lavoro in uscita il prossimo 13 ottobre via Frontiers Music Srl ed intitolato "The Missing Peace":



Di seguito tracklist ed artwork:

01. It’s All The Same To Me
02. Speed
03. A Drop Of Bleach
04. Sticky Fingers
05. Christine
06. Baby Gotta Fever
07. Kill It Or Die
08. Don’t Bring A Knife To A Gunfight
09. The Flood’s The Fault Of The Rain
10. The Devil Made Me Do It
11. The Missing Peace
12. Gave It All Away

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 02 ottobre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
