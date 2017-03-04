RSO
è il nome del nuovo progetto nato dalla collaborazione tra i chitarristi Richie Sambora
e Orianthi
.
Il duo ha pubblicato il nuovo EP "Rise
" oggi, 29 settembre.
We're kind of barbecuing music over here. People think we’re just the guitar players - that’s what we do. Hopefully this will change people’s minds.
Ospiti dell'opera sono Robby Krieger
, Abe Laboriel Jr.
e Alice Cooper
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e, a seguire, lo streaming de brano "Masterpiece
":Rise
Masterpiece
Truth
Take Me
Good Times