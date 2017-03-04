Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

RSO, nuova band per Richie Sambora e Orianthi

Immagine RSO è il nome del nuovo progetto nato dalla collaborazione tra i chitarristi Richie Sambora e Orianthi.

Il duo ha pubblicato il nuovo EP "Rise" oggi, 29 settembre.
We're kind of barbecuing music over here. People think we’re just the guitar players - that’s what we do. Hopefully this will change people’s minds.
Ospiti dell'opera sono Robby Krieger, Abe Laboriel Jr. e Alice Cooper.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e, a seguire, lo streaming de brano "Masterpiece":

Rise
Masterpiece
Truth
Take Me
Good Times





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 29 settembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
