Black Veil Brides, i dettagli del nuovo album "Vale"

Immagine Il prossimo 12 gennaio 2018 i BLACK VEIL BRIDES pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Vale" su etichetta Lava/Universal Republic con la seguente tracklist:

01 Incipiens Ad Finem
02 The Last One
03 Wake Up
04 When They Call My Name
05 The Outsider
06 Dead Man Walking (Overture II)
07 Our Destiny
08 The King Of Pain
09 My Vow
10 Ballad Of The Lonely Hearts
11 Throw The First Stone
12 Vale (This Is Where It Ends)

Il disco, prodotto da John Feldmann, è anticipato dai brani "My Vow" e "The Outsider".








Immagine

Pubblicata il: 29 settembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
