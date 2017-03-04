Il prossimo 12 gennaio 2018 i BLACK VEIL BRIDES
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Vale
" su etichetta Lava/Universal Republic
con la seguente tracklist:01 Incipiens Ad Finem
02 The Last One
03 Wake Up
04 When They Call My Name
05 The Outsider
06 Dead Man Walking (Overture II)
07 Our Destiny
08 The King Of Pain
09 My Vow
10 Ballad Of The Lonely Hearts
11 Throw The First Stone
12 Vale (This Is Where It Ends)
Il disco, prodotto da John Feldmann
, è anticipato dai brani "My Vow
" e "The Outsider
".