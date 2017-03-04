Per festeggiare i 30 anni della pubblicazione dell'album "Whitesnake
", i WHITESNAKE
pubblicheranno il prossimo 6 ottobre una nuova edizione del disco ricca di novità.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e, a seguire, il nuovo videoclip di "Here I Go Again
":Disc One: Original Album 2017 Remaster
01. Still Of The Night
02. Give Me All Your Love
03. Bad Boys
04. Is This Love
05. Here I Go Again 87
06. Straight For The Heart
07. Looking For Love
08. Children Of The Night
09. You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again
10. Crying In The Rain
11. Don’t Turn Away
Disc Two: Live On Tour 1987-88
01. Bad Boys/Children Of The Night *
02. Slide It In *
03. Slow An’ Easy *
04. Here I Go Again *
05. Guilty Of Love *
06. Is This Love *
07. Love Ain’t No Stranger *
08. Guitar Solo – Adrian and Vivian *
09. Crying In The Rain *
10. Still Of The Night *
11. Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City *
12. Give Me All Your Love *
Disc Three: Demos and Rehearsals
01. Still Of The Night *
02. Give Me All Your Love *
03. Bad Boys *
04. Is This Love *
05. Straight For the Heart *
06. Looking For Love *
07. Children Of The Night *
08. You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again *
09. Crying In The Rain *
10. Don’t Turn Away *
Disc Four: 2017 Remixes
01. Still Of The Night – Remix *
02. Is This Love – Remix *
03. Give Me All Your Love – Remix *
04. Here I Go Again 87 – Remix *
05. Standing In The Shadows – 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album
06. Looking For Love – 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album
07. You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again – 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album
08. Need Your Love So Bad – 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album
09. Here I Go Again – Radio Mix
10. Give Me All Your Love – Single Version
DVD
01. Still Of The Night – Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1
02. Here I Go Again 87 – Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1
03. Is This Love – Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1
04. Give Me All Your Love – Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1
05. Documentary about the making of 1987 Album *
06. Here I Go Again – Purplesnake Video Jam *
07. Crying In The Rain – 1987 Tour Video Bootleg *
08. Band Intros – 1987 Tour Video Bootleg *
09. Still Of The Night – 1987 Tour Video Bootleg *
10. New Interview with David Coverdale *
LP:
Side One
01. Still Of The Night
02. Bad Boys
03. You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again
04. Straight For The Heart
05. Here I Go Again 87
Side Two
01. Give Me All Your Love
02. Is This Love
03. Children Of The Night
04. Crying In The Rain
05. Don’t Turn Away
Side Three
01. Still Of The Night – 2017 Remix *
02. Is This Love – 2017 Remix *
03. Give Me All Your Love – 2017 Remix *
04. Here I Go Again 87 – 2017 Remix *
05. Looking For Love
Side Four
01. Bad Boys/Children of the Night – Live *
02. Here I Go Again – Live *
03. Is This Love – Live *
04. Give Me All Your Love – Live *
05. Still of the Night – Live *
* inedito