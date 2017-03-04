I CONVERGE
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "The Dusk In Us
" il prossimo 3 novembre su etichetta Epitaph Records
con la seguente tracklist:1. A Single Tear
2. Eye of the Quarrel
3. Under Duress
4. Arkhipov Calm
5. I Can Tell You About Pain
6. The Dusk in Us
7. Wildlife
8. Murk & Marrow
9. Trigger
10. Broken by Light
11. Cannibals
12. Thousands of Miles Between Us
13. Reptilian
Il disco, prodotto da Kurt Ballou
presso i Godcity Studios
, è anticipato dal brano "Reptilian
", ascoltabile di seguito.