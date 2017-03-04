Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Converge, i dettagli del nuovo album "The Dusk In Us"

Immagine I CONVERGE pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "The Dusk In Us" il prossimo 3 novembre su etichetta Epitaph Records con la seguente tracklist:

1. A Single Tear
2. Eye of the Quarrel
3. Under Duress
4. Arkhipov Calm
5. I Can Tell You About Pain
6. The Dusk in Us
7. Wildlife
8. Murk & Marrow
9. Trigger
10. Broken by Light
11. Cannibals
12. Thousands of Miles Between Us
13. Reptilian

Il disco, prodotto da Kurt Ballou presso i Godcity Studios, è anticipato dal brano "Reptilian", ascoltabile di seguito.





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 28 settembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
