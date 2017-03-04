INFALL: IL NUOVO ALBUM "SILENT" DISPONIBILE DAL 27 OTTOBRE VIA THIS IS CORE!
La post/math-core band Infall
ha annunciato oggi la pubblicazione del nuovo album "Silent
" prevista per il 27 ottobre via This Is Core
. Il disco è stato registrato e mixato in analogico all'Accademia Del Suono
di Milano da Gianluca Guidetti
e masterizzato da Alan Douches
(Mastodon, Converge, The Dillinger Escape Plan).
La band spiega: "'Silent' è un album crudo e organico, un tributo alle cose non dette, caratterizzato da elementi tipici dell’hardcore anni ’90, con contaminazioni math, crust e metalcore
".
"Silent
" tracklist:01 Chamber
02 Back Home Early
03 The Random Butcher
04 In The Mess
05 (Who) The Hell's Inside My Head
06 Gift
07 Palindrome
08 Cyd
09 Decay
10 Birth
11 SilentFACEBOOK
| LABEL