INFALL: IL NUOVO ALBUM "SILENT" DISPONIBILE DAL 27 OTTOBRE VIA THIS IS CORE!

La post/math-core bandha annunciato oggi la pubblicazione del nuovo album "" prevista per il 27 ottobre via. Il disco è stato registrato e mixato in analogico all'di Milano dae masterizzato da(Mastodon, Converge, The Dillinger Escape Plan).La band spiega: ""." tracklist: