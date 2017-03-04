Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Infall, il nuovo album "Silent" a fine ottobre

Immagine
INFALL: IL NUOVO ALBUM "SILENT" DISPONIBILE DAL 27 OTTOBRE VIA THIS IS CORE!


La post/math-core band Infall ha annunciato oggi la pubblicazione del nuovo album "Silent" prevista per il 27 ottobre via This Is Core. Il disco è stato registrato e mixato in analogico all'Accademia Del Suono di Milano da Gianluca Guidetti e masterizzato da Alan Douches (Mastodon, Converge, The Dillinger Escape Plan).

La band spiega: "'Silent' è un album crudo e organico, un tributo alle cose non dette, caratterizzato da elementi tipici dell’hardcore anni ’90, con contaminazioni math, crust e metalcore".

"Silent" tracklist:

01 Chamber
02 Back Home Early
03 The Random Butcher
04 In The Mess
05 (Who) The Hell's Inside My Head
06 Gift
07 Palindrome
08 Cyd
09 Decay
10 Birth
11 Silent

FACEBOOK | LABEL


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 28 settembre 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
