I RIOT V
, la band composta dagli ex-membri dei RIOT
, ha firmato un nuovo contratto discografico con l'etichetta Nuclear Blast
.
RIOT V is proud to announce our union with the mighty Nuclear Blast label. Two true metal visionaries meet to unleash an assault on all you metal warriors of the world! It's really awesome to be on 'the' metal label and have so much respect and excitement between us. We are in great hands and it's always nice to have a mutual vision of what this band needs to be thrust back onto the metal battlefield and with our thousands of metal soldiers supporting and fighting with us. This will be the start of a great relationship — and it doesn’t hurt that some of the Nuclear Blast staff are longtime fans! Now let's start a riot! Shine on!
La band è al lavoro su un nuovo album, che sarà prodotto da Chris "The Wizard" Collier
.
This next offering will please longtime fans and create new ones, as the material is fresh and power metal at its finest.