Poche ore fa sul profilo FB
degli Aerosmith
è apparso il seguente post: Steven Tyler
è stato ricoverato per non precisati problemi medici e deve osservare riposo assoluto. Cancellate le ultime quattre date del tour sudamericano.
Unfortunately, due to unexpected medical issues, lead singer, Steven Tyler, is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time. Therefore, the last four shows of the South American tour will be canceled.
Wednesday, September 27- Curitiba, Brazil
Saturday, September 30- Santiago, Chile
Tuesday, October 3- Rosario, Argentina
Saturday, October 7-Monterrey, Mexico
Steven is expected to make a full recovery. With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world.
"To everybody in South America....Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico... I'm very sorry and feel like I've let you down... I won't be able to continue the last four shows of this tour. I flew back to the US on doctor's orders last night after the show in São Paulo. Please not to worry... I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances... I promise I'll be back...unfortunately, health does not wait and it's something even I can't schedule around our shows... As they say, "We humans make plans, and God laughs..." I love you all and will be back with you soon... - Steven Tyler
Thank you all for your understanding and support.
Aerosmith