Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Aerosmith, Tyler ricoverato e tour cancellato

Poche ore fa sul profilo FB degli Aerosmith è apparso il seguente post: Steven Tyler è stato ricoverato per non precisati problemi medici e deve osservare riposo assoluto. Cancellate le ultime quattre date del tour sudamericano.
Unfortunately, due to unexpected medical issues, lead singer, Steven Tyler, is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time. Therefore, the last four shows of the South American tour will be canceled.

Wednesday, September 27- Curitiba, Brazil
Saturday, September 30- Santiago, Chile
Tuesday, October 3- Rosario, Argentina
Saturday, October 7-Monterrey, Mexico

Steven is expected to make a full recovery. With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world.

"To everybody in South America....Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico... I'm very sorry and feel like I've let you down... I won't be able to continue the last four shows of this tour. I flew back to the US on doctor's orders last night after the show in São Paulo. Please not to worry... I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances... I promise I'll be back...unfortunately, health does not wait and it's something even I can't schedule around our shows... As they say, "We humans make plans, and God laughs..." I love you all and will be back with you soon... - Steven Tyler

Thank you all for your understanding and support.

Aerosmith
Immagine


Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 27 settembre 2017
Fonte: Facebook

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Debauchery
Butcher of Bitches
49.99 € / Felpa jogging (rosso, 70% cotone, 30% poliestere)
Copertina
Sick Of It All
Nonstop
13.99 € / CD (Ristampa)
Copertina
Enforcer
Into the night
12.99 € / CD
Copertina
Green Day
Double X Stripes
19.99 € / T-Shirt (bianco, 100% cotone)
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
27 settembre 2017
27 settembre 2017
27 settembre 2017
27 settembre 2017
27 settembre 2017
27 settembre 2017
27 settembre 2017
27 settembre 2017
26 settembre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading