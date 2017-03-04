Il gruppo progressive rock PERFECT BEINGS
ha annunciato di aver firmato un contratto discografico con l'etichetta InsideOut Music
, che ne pubblicherà il nuovo album nel mese di gennaio 2018.
La band ha inoltre confermato l'ingresso in formazione del batterista Sean Reinert
(ex-CYNIC
, DEATH).
We are very excited to announce we have joined forces with renowned prog label InsideOut. We are also so proud to announce that we have a new drummer. And not just any drummer, mind you. Joining the band is modern progressive drumming phenom Sean Reinert, whose innovation has been heard with DEATH, GORDIAN KNOT and as a founding member of CYNIC!
I PERFECT BEINGS
sono:Ryan Hurtgen - vocals, piano
Johannes Luley - guitars, bass
Jesse Nason - keyboards
Sean Reinert - drums, percussion