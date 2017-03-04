Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Perfect Beings, Sean Reinert entra nella band

Il gruppo progressive rock PERFECT BEINGS ha annunciato di aver firmato un contratto discografico con l'etichetta InsideOut Music, che ne pubblicherà il nuovo album nel mese di gennaio 2018.

La band ha inoltre confermato l'ingresso in formazione del batterista Sean Reinert (ex-CYNIC, DEATH).
We are very excited to announce we have joined forces with renowned prog label InsideOut. We are also so proud to announce that we have a new drummer. And not just any drummer, mind you. Joining the band is modern progressive drumming phenom Sean Reinert, whose innovation has been heard with DEATH, GORDIAN KNOT and as a founding member of CYNIC!
I PERFECT BEINGS sono:

Ryan Hurtgen - vocals, piano
Johannes Luley - guitars, bass
Jesse Nason - keyboards
Sean Reinert - drums, percussion


Pubblicata il: 27 settembre 2017
Copertina
