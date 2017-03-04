The Dark Element
, il nuovo progetto del chitarrista Jani Liimatainen
(ex Sonata Arctica) e di Anette Olzon
(ex Nightwish), in anticipo sull'uscita del nuovo album omonimo prevista per il 10 novembre prossimo, ha rilasciato via Frontiers Music
il video ufficiale della canzone "My Sweet Mystery
":
Di seguito tracklist ed artwork della release:01. The Dark Element
02. My Sweet Mystery
03. Last Good Day
04. Here’s To You
05. Someone You Used To Know
06. Dead To Me
07. Halo
08. I Cannot Raise The Dead
09. The Ghost And The Reaper
10. Heaven Of Your Heart
11. Only One Who Knows Me