The Dark Element, online il video di "My Sweet Mystery"


Immagine


The Dark Element, il nuovo progetto del chitarrista Jani Liimatainen (ex Sonata Arctica) e di Anette Olzon (ex Nightwish), in anticipo sull'uscita del nuovo album omonimo prevista per il 10 novembre prossimo, ha rilasciato via Frontiers Music il video ufficiale della canzone "My Sweet Mystery":



Di seguito tracklist ed artwork della release:

01. The Dark Element
02. My Sweet Mystery
03. Last Good Day
04. Here’s To You
05. Someone You Used To Know
06. Dead To Me
07. Halo
08. I Cannot Raise The Dead
09. The Ghost And The Reaper
10. Heaven Of Your Heart
11. Only One Who Knows Me

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 26 settembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
