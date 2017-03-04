Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Tarja, i dettagli del nuovo album "From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas)"

Immagine Per festeggiare il prossimo Natale, l'ex-cantante dei NIGHTWISH Tarja pubblicherà un nuovo album dal titolo "From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas)".

Il disco sarà pubblicato il 17 novembre su etichetta earMUSIC e conterrà 11 classici natalizi rivisitati nello stile di Tarja con influenze dark e gothic, e l'inedito "Together".
Producing a dark Christmas album in the middle of the summer is a very interesting process, especially if you are doing it by the turquoise Caribbean Sea. It's significantly different from the snowy Christmas that I am used to in my home country Finland - another proof that the darkness comes from deep within.

On this album, I explored the other side of Christmas - the Christmas of the lonely people and the missing ones, the Christmas for those that do not find joy in the blinking lights and the jingle bells.
Il disco è stato prodotto dalla stessa Tarja, da Jim Dooley e da Tim Palmer, che si è occupato anche del mixing presso i 62' Studio, mentre è stato masterizzato presso gli Sterling Sound.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"
"Together"
"We Three Kings"
"Deck The Halls"
"Pie Jesu"
"Amazing Grace"
"O Tannenbaum"
"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"
"God Rest Ye"
"Feliz Navidad"
"What Child Is This"
"We Wish You A Merry Christmas"





Avatar Inserito il 22 settembre 2017 alle 17:53

Madonna che fica.

Pubblicata il: 22 settembre 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
