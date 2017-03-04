Per festeggiare il prossimo Natale, l'ex-cantante dei NIGHTWISH Tarja
pubblicherà un nuovo album dal titolo "From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas)
".
Il disco sarà pubblicato il 17 novembre su etichetta earMUSIC
e conterrà 11 classici natalizi rivisitati nello stile di Tarja
con influenze dark e gothic, e l'inedito "Together
".
Producing a dark Christmas album in the middle of the summer is a very interesting process, especially if you are doing it by the turquoise Caribbean Sea. It's significantly different from the snowy Christmas that I am used to in my home country Finland - another proof that the darkness comes from deep within.
On this album, I explored the other side of Christmas - the Christmas of the lonely people and the missing ones, the Christmas for those that do not find joy in the blinking lights and the jingle bells.
Il disco è stato prodotto dalla stessa Tarja
, da Jim Dooley
e da Tim Palmer
, che si è occupato anche del mixing presso i 62' Studio
, mentre è stato masterizzato presso gli Sterling Sound
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"
"Together"
"We Three Kings"
"Deck The Halls"
"Pie Jesu"
"Amazing Grace"
"O Tannenbaum"
"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"
"God Rest Ye"
"Feliz Navidad"
"What Child Is This"
"We Wish You A Merry Christmas"